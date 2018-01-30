US Supreme Court justice to skip State of the Union speech

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to skip State of the Union address for speaking engagement, report says.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will miss the State of the Union speech due to a speaking engagement.

Ginsburg has been on an extensive speaking tour during the high court’s current month-long recess, the Associated Press reported.

She spoke last week at the Sundance Film Festival, where a documentary about the justice was screened, in a conversation/interview with Nina Totenberg of National Public Radio. She also is scheduled to speak at law schools and synagogues during her speaking tour, the AP reported.

On Tuesday night, at the time of the State of the Union Address, Ginsburg will be speaking at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Ginsburg also did not attend Trump’s address to Congress last January, which also was skipped by Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. She attended all eight of President Barack Obama’s State of the Union addresses. It is not unusual for the justices to skip such addresses, however, according to the AP.

Ginsburg, 84, the oldest member of the court, wrote two of the court’s four decisions this session and reportedly has hired law clerks through 2020, according to the AP.

The justice criticized Donald Trump in July 2016 when he was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in several interviews, calling him “a faker,” and saying that he “has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego.”

Trump responded in a tweet, saying that Ginsburg “has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign!”