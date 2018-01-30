Fighting BDS when it's -22 degrees outside

Despite the cold, hundreds of Israel supporters gather in Canada for an event organized by Lev Haolam.

Meetings were recently organized in Canada in Toronto, Niagra and Mississauga with the director of the “Lev HaOlam” organization amid efforts to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement by promoting Israeli products from Judea and Samaria abroad.

“Lev HaOlam” was founded in order to counter the international boycott on products from Israeli companies operating in Judea and Samaria. As part of the project, thousands of packages with products from Judea and Samaria are sent abroad every month.

“We met hundreds of people at the various meetings,” reported Lev Haolam Founder, attorney Nati Rom. “It was very cold, -22°, and despite that we had a great turnout.”

“The attendees were moved to hear about the project and many of them joined. They were excited to show their support for the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria and for the producers among them.”

Currently, there is snow throughout Canada and residents generally avoid going outside. Nonetheless, there was a strong presence of hundreds of people at the various meetings. At the meetings, the participants learned what is happening on the ground in Judea and Samaria and were called upon to take part in the growing economy of the region.

The participants expressed a strong desire to take part in the “Lev HaOlam” project and receive packages with products from Judea and Samaria every month.

“It was very interesting and unique,” explained one of the Toronto participants. “We were happy to hear about what is happening in Israel firsthand and also to learn about the fascinating personal story of Attorney Nati Rom.”

“The products from the region are quite unique and we are excited to take part in supporting the region from afar.”