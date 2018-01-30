Philippines: Ongoing volcanic eruption causing sanitation crisis

Mount Mayon's continued eruptions deplete emergency funds and supplies, authorities warn of unsanitary conditions in shelters.

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Monday reported a large lava eruption lasting over an hour and a half.

The eruoption reached 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) above the crater and caused a significant amount of ash to fall on nearby towns Camalig and Guinbatan.

Located in the Philippines' Albany province, Mount Mayon began erupting on January 14. In the two weeks since, the eruptions have caused a sanitation crisis, depleted disaster supplies and funds - but also led to a tourism boom.

No injuries have been reported.

Approximately 84,000 people - mostly farmers - who were evacuated from the affected area are staying in schools and public shelters, which officials have warned are quickly becoming unsanitary.

In addition, much of the area's crops have been destroyed by volcanic ash, raising prices and causing a financial crisis for the poorer farmers who rely on their crops for a living.

Meanwhile, according to the local tourism office, Albay's tourism jumped 10% from the same period last year.

Mount Mayon last exploded in 2013, killing five people. According to a report, the Philippines government is debating permanently relocating the area's residents to another area.