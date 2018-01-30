United Nations has 'responsibility to preserve the truth'

Ahead of the United Nations’ International Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony on Wednesday, the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations hosted a reception to mark the opening of a special exhibit to commemorate the International March of the Living’s 30th anniversary.

The exhibit, on display at UN headquarters, is titled “Witness,” honoring the powerful memories and experiences of the many Holocaust survivors and students who have traveled together on the March of the Living since its inception in 1988.

“Over the past few days, we have witnessed dangerous attempts to distort the truth and rewrite history,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon said Monday evening.

“Here, in the United Nations, the organ established precisely because of the greatest tragedy mankind has ever known, we have an even greater responsibility to remember those who perished and to preserve and protect the truth. Every day, and especially on this day, it is our moral duty to do all in our power to ensure that history never repeats itself,” Ambassador Danon continued.

The evening ceremony incorporated spoken presentations, video tributes and musical performances by past participants of the March of the Living. Students and survivors shared their experiences, and the event featured a special musical performance by celebrated Israeli music artists: Miri Mesika, Amir Benayoun and David D'or.

Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, Chairman of the International March of the Living and special guest of the event commented, "The transfer of the torch of the memory of the Holocaust and the heroism of the survivors to the youth is the main message of the March of the Living.”

"The exhibition reflects the connection that was made with the youth over various trips and emphasizes the legacy and message of Elie Wiesel: ‘When you listen to a witness, you become a witness.’ This is especially important today as waves of anti-Semitism are rising in the world and neo-Nazi groups are rearing their heads.”

"We should not see the Holocaust as a distant historical event, but rather a perpetual symbol of darkness and darkness," President of the International March of the Living Phyllis Heideman said. “The study of the Holocaust and its lessons is the only, and last, hope of all mankind. If we do not succeed in passing the torch of memory to future generations throughout the world, the lesson will not be learned.”