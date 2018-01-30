Watch: Israeli artists in moving performance at the UN

Israeli singers Amir Benayoun, David D'Or and Miri Mesika perform at UN ceremony in honor of International Holocaust Day.

Israeli singers Amir Benayoun, David D'Or and Miri Mesika on Monday night performed the song “The Last Survivor” at the UN.

The song was written written by Moshe Klughaupt and its music composed by Benayoun.

The UN ceremony was held in the presence of representatives of the Righteous Among the Nations and Holocaust survivors on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of March of the Living.

The moving ceremony was held in Hebrew, English and Arabic.