Kahlon to meet PA leader

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) will meet the head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) government Rami Hamdallah on Sunday, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Monday.

According to the report, this is the first meeting in months between a senior Israeli official and a senior PA official.

The two men met several times in the past year and discussed mainly economic issues. The PA is reportedly interested in renewing some of the joint projects with Israel that have been stalled since President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Following Trump's announcement, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared that he would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the United States. In addition, the PA boycotted Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the region last week.

According to Monday's report, a meeting on Sunday between Trump's envoy Jason Greenblatt and Kahlon was based on the understanding that the PA is more interested in the economic side of its relations with Israel. Kahlon was reportedly chosen to address these issues because of his good relations with Hamdallah.

It was also reported that Greenblatt asked Kahlon to persuade PA officials to agree to American mediation in the peace talks and to explain to them the importance of those talks.