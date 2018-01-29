'It is time to understand that the US supports us'

Recent statements made by senior administration officials made it clear where the US stands vis-a-vis Israel.

Josh Hasten details a week in which top US Administration officials showed strong support for the State of Israel.

First it was the historic speech in the Knesset by VP Mike Pence. Then it was President Trump in Davos, when he threatened to defund the Palestinian Authority for refusing to renew peace talks with Israel, and for slighting Pence when he was in the region.

Finally, at the UN Security Council Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed PA chief Mahmoud Abbas for his attacks on President Trump and for delivering a hate-filed, libelous speech against the State of Israel.