Ex-London mayor on Iranian TV for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ken Livingstone, ex-Mayor of London and member of Labour Party, appears on Iranian state TV, claims Zionist movement colluded with Hitler.

JTA - Former London mayor Ken Livingstone appeared on Iranian state television to discuss the topic “Has the Holocaust been exploited to oppress others?”

Livingstone appeared on the Press TV show on Saturday, which was observed as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The show, which was aired on Press TV’s YouTube channel, invited callers to offer their opinions. Several callers to the show repeated anti-Semitic rhetoric, and praised Hitler. Once caller asserted that Hitler was “fantastic” for Israel, since “If it wasn’t for Hitler there would be no Israel.”

At the same time, host Roshan Muhammed Salih talked about how the Holocaust has become an “industry.” He also said “I don’t know if 6 million died or four million or two million died…no point arguing over figures is there Ken?” Livingstone responded that there is “no credible alternative” to the six million figure.

During the broadcast, Livingstone repeated his claim that Hitler worked with the Zionist movement to convince Jews to move to Israel.

Livingstone, 71, was suspended for a year from Britain’s Labour Party in April 2017, for an April 2016 interview with BBC radio in which he said, “Let’s remember when Hitler won his election in 1932 his policy then was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism.”