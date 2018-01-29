Trump wants Prince Harry and Markle 'to be happy'

US Pres. Trump confirms he hasn't been invited to royal wedding, skirts question of whether he'd like to go by wishing couple happiness.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that he has not received an invitation to Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.

He did not seem to be insulted, however, and said he wants the young couple "to be happy."

When asked about Markle's comment that Trump is "a divisive misogynist," Trump said, "Well, I still hope they're happy."

London announced in November the engagement of Prince Harry to Markle.

The wedding is scheduled for May 19 this year.

On Sunday, Trump told ITV that he "he has tremendous respect for women but does not consider himself a feminist." He also said he supported women and that many women understood that. He also mentioned that they like his support for a strong military as they often wanted to feel safe at home.