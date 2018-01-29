Sovereignty Movement strengthens Likud MK

The Sovereignty Movement, which works to promote the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, on Sunday sent a letter of congratulation and appreciation to the Chairman of the Knesset Interior Affairs Committee, MK Yoav Kisch (Likud).

The Movement sent the letter to MK Kisch, who is leading in the Knesset the proposed legislation in the spirit of the decision taken at the last Likud Central Committee conference, in which the participants voted unanimously for the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“We would like to tank you in the name of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, lovers of the Land of Israel and supporters of the vision of sovereignty, for your resolute activities in promotion of this vision in the halls of government,” wrote the Sovereignty Movement in its letter.

“The proposed law that you are promoting these days in the spirit of the decision of the Likud Central Committee very well may be a historic turning point and we hope and believe that this will indeed come to pass. In Israel’s seventieth year and the fiftieth year of settlement, this is indeed the appropriate year for the implementation of the required Zionist step – the application of the State of Israel’s sovereignty in the cradle of the Jewish People’s homeland, Judea and Samaria.”

“The vision of sovereignty was waiting for the right public, political and diplomatic moment, when an absolute majority in the coalition is advocating a course that most of the Israeli government supports, the two states alternative is seen as delusional by broad swathes of the Israeli public and many leading diplomats in the world and the White House is led by a supportive president and administration,” reads the letter.

“We wish for you to lead this historic moment of the Zionist vision’s realization, the vision of the return of the People to its entire Land. May your hands be strengthened!”

Kisch, who has drawn up a new bill based upon the resolution adopted by the Likud Central Committee, told Arutz Sheva on Sunday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu supports the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, despite his failure to appear at the party conference which brought the issue to a vote.

“The Prime Minister also backs this process [for applying sovereignty]. It’s only a question of the timing. I think that [U.S. Vice President Mike] Pence’s visit has strengthened the feeling that this is the right time, that this is the time to apply sovereignty. We’re at a historic juncture,” he said.