Trump: Sometimes I tweet from bed

In wide-ranging interview on British TV, U.S. President reveals he tweets in bed, says he respects women but isn't a feminist.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday revealed that he tweets in bed and also said that he has tremendous respect for women but does not consider himself a feminist.

His comments came in a wide-ranging interview with journalist Piers Morgan on British network ITV.

Trump explained in the interview that social media is a way to defend himself in an era of "fake news" and when asked by Morgan, acknowledged that he sometimes tweets from bed.

"Well perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speak during the early morning, or the evening...I am very busy during the day," he said.

Trump has been highly critical of the mainstream media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.

The president recently explained that he does not necessarily like to use Twitter, but that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’”.

In Sunday's interview, Trump also hinted his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached, in part because he likes French President Emmanuel Macron.

Asked about criticism from some women, the president said he supported women and that many women understood that. He also mentioned that they like his support for a strong military as they often wanted to feel safe at home.

Trump stressed he had tremendous respect for women, but when pressed further, said he was not a feminist.

He also indicated he would have taken a "tougher" attitude toward Brexit negotiations than the approach now being used by British Prime Minister Theresa May but would not get into specifics.

"Would it be the way I negotiate? No, I wouldn't negotiate it the way it's (being) negotiated ... I would have had a different attitude," said Trump.

He further said he was willing to apologize for retweeting anti-Muslim videos by a far-right group in Britain, which exacerbated tensions with May.