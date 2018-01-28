Cold outside? Crockpot French Beef Burgundy is perfect!

Sounds super-complicated, but is actually the opposite. The taste and smell are out of this world, and to sweeten the deal, it freezes and reheats like a dream. What else could you want?
Ingredients:
1/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds boneless beef chuck (stew meat) in 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, sliced
8 mushrooms, sliced
2 cubes Dorot Frozen Parsley
3 cubes Dorot Frozen Garlic
2 bay leaves
1 cup Alfasi Cabernet Sauvignon or other red wine
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoon consomme powder
Directions:
1) Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Toss beef cubes in and coat with flour mixture. Heat olive oil in a large frying pan and brown the beef cubes on high heat, just a few seconds per side.
2) Place beef and all remaining ingredients into crock pot and mix. Cover and cook on low for 4-6 hours, or high for 2-3 hours.