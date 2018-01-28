Trump envoy 'deeply angered by Hamas terrorism'

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt toured the Israel-Gaza border area Sunday, accompanied by the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Yoav Mordechai.

Greenblatt visited one of the recently discovered Hamas terror tunnels, which extends from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israel, and received a comprehensive security briefing regarding the threats emanating from Gaza.

Jason Greenblatt's Twitter account Greenblatt and Mordechai

Shortly after the tour, Greenblatt tweeted his condemnation of Hamas, saying the terror group “wastes resources” on terror rather than investing in the Gaza Strip’s civilian needs.

“Hamas wastes resources on tunnels & rockets to attack Israel, instead of helping the people of Gaza by getting the lights on, the water flowing & the economy growing. Hamas spews hateful rhetoric & foments a vicious cycle of violence. Gaza deserves better!”

Later Sunday night, Greenblatt released a one-page statement demanding Hamas return the remains of fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

The two soldiers were killed in August 2014 during an attack by Hamas terrorists along the Israel-Gaza frontier.

“I call upon Hamas to return the IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were taken by Hamas. I also call on Hamas to release the Israeli civilians they are holding — Avraham Abera Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed and Juma Ibrahim Abu Ghanima. This is a humanitarian issue and Hamas must return all Israelis.”

Greenblatt also assailed Hamas for its continued efforts to build terror tunnels into Israel from the Gaza Strip, along with its other terror-related activities.

“I am deeply angered by Hamas’ continued terror activity, including the digging of tunnels that facilitate terrorist activities. Such activities show Hamas’ continued exploitation of the people of Gaza and Hamas’ threats to stability and security in the region.”

“Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other extremists continue to build up their military strength at the expense of the civilian population, causing danger to the people of Gaza, Israel, and Egypt.”