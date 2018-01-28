Thieves steal two Torah scrolls from Chabad house in Hawaii

Hawaii Chabad house calls on public for help after thieves make off with two prized Torah scrolls. 'It's like a death in the family.'

Chabad of Hawaii has appealed to the public for help after thieves made off with two of their Torah scrolls.

The scrolls were stolen from the Chabad synagogue in Honolulu on Saturday night and its Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky begs the thieves to return them. "We are not interested in revenge or prosecution,” says Krasnjansky. “We just want the Torahs back in our synagogue."

The rabbi told Chabad.org that each scroll costs between $40,000 and $50,000 and that the theft is particularly painful due to the Torah's sentimental value and the high cost of replacing them. One of the scrolls is over 150 years and survived the Holocaust while another is dedicated in the memory of Daniel Levey, a local resident who plunged to his death in 2003 while traveling.

“It’s traumatic,” states Krasnjansky. “It feels like, G‑d forbid, a death in the family.”

Police believe that the thieves specifically targeted the Chabad house due to the financial windfall a stolen Torah can bring on the black market. "Whoever did it knew what they were doing," said Rabbi Krasnjansky's wife, Pearl.

The Rabbi and his wife have been working with local law enforcement officials, including the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) in an effort to prevent the scrolls from leaving the island. They also promise a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that lead to their recovery.

Rabbi Krasnjansky said that his priority after the theft is "to strengthen each other and ask what can be done on a spiritual level because we are, after all, custodians of the Torahs. We legally own them, but we are actually just custodians. The fact that this could happen should move us to do some spiritual soul-searching because everything that happens has a spiritual root."

"We should talk about what we can each do in our own spiritual journey to strengthen ourselves and our connection to G‑d, which hopefully will provide the spiritual vessels to help whoever took them have a change of heart and bring them back."