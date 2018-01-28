Netanyahu's wife recorded screaming at aide

The Walla Hebrew-language website published a recording of Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife Sara screaming at a communications adviser over a newspaper article that did not mention that Sara works as a child psychologist.

In the 2009 recording, Sara Netanyahu can be heard yelling "Why? Why? This wife of the prime minister does public work every day as part of her career! I am doing it as an educated, career-oriented woman! [I'm a] psychologist with a BA and an MA! That’s it!"

The recording was swiftly condemned by the Netanyahu family, who decried their lack of privacy. "We have had enough of secret recordings and the breakdown of the norms of privacy, all in the name of slandering the Netanyahu family," said the Netanyahu family in a statement. "This is a prejudicial and vicious publication of secret recording from nine years ago."

"Sara Netanyahu is devoting a considerable part of her time to caring for the children and their families as an expert psychologist" added the family.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu demanded that legislative action be taken to prevent people from being surreptitiously recorded after Channel 2 published a salacious recording of his son Yair drunkenly demanding that his friend loan him money, claiming that a financial windfall his friend's father received was due to Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies regarding the Leviathan gas fields near Haifa.

"This crosses red lines from a security perspective, and no less than that, it also crosses red lines from a media perspective," said the Prime Minister.

Sara Netanyahu has been rumored to be a difficult employer to work for and several cases of her alleged mistreatment of her staff have ended up in court. In November Shira Raben, a haredi former staffer at the Prime Minister's Residence, filed a $64,000 lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu over claims of workplace harassment.

According to Raban, Sara Netanyahu would insult her employees and erupt into wild screaming fits over slight infractions. "I do not know what would have happened if I had stayed there another minute" said Raban.