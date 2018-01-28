Tree planting marks 3 years since murder of 'the 3 boys'

In the spirit of the holiday of Tu-B'shvat, on Friday morning February 2, at 10 am, 20 families will gather on the newly constructed Gush Etzion 'boys promenade' to plant trees in memory of Gil-ad Shaer, who along with two other Israeli teens were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists three years ago.

The event is being hosted by The Gush Etzion Foundation and the Shaer family, who invited Israeli families to participate, bonded by the fact that they all named a child born in the last three years 'Gil-ad' in their son's namesake.

The promenade itself, stretching from the community of Rosh Tzurim and the Alon Shvut Junction where the boys were kidnapped, was built in their memory with a lookout point dedicated to the late Ezra Schwartz, the Boston teen murdered in a Gush shooting terror attack two years ago. The promenade was constructed as part of a partnership between the Gush Etzion Foundation, JNF-USA, and private donors.

Following the tree planting a short ceremony will be held with words from Bat-Galim Shaer - Gilad's mother, Gush Etzion Mayor Shlomo Ne'eman, and others. Each family will receive a small gift of appreciation from the Shaer family. Participants will also partake in a short tour of the area led by the Gush Etzion Field School.