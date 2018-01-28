Don't let stress get you down

Podcast: Evil forces at work.

Walter Bingham,

Don't Let Stress Get You Down
We are living in stressful times. If you have difficulty to cope phone toll-free 1201, the listening ear. All about ERAN, the confidential telephone helpline.

And: Classical vs. modern anti-Semitism with the role of social media examined.

Plus: The Netanyahu enigma revealed during the Knesset speech of US Vice President Pence.

Also: Israel's disaster medical team is again helping in deepest Africa.

Hear: What President Reuven Rivlin told the foreign diplomatic corps at the International Holocaust Remembrance ceremony in the Synagogue at Yad Vashem.

And more.



