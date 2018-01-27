Security forces discover 12 explosive devices

Arab protesters burn effigies of US Pres. Trump, VP Pence, draw 'X' on photo of PM Netanyahu, security forces safely detonate explosives.

Security forces on Saturday morning discovered 12 explosive devices near the road connecting the Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab cities of Illar and Atil to the PA city of Tulkarem.

According to Kan, the devices weighed 40 kilograms (88.2 lbs) each, and were connected using electric cables.

According to Arab media, the devices were placed in order to harm IDF soldiers patrolling the area.

All of the devices were detonated in a controlled explosion on Saturday morning.

The report also said that in the Beit Lechem (Bethlehem) area Arab town of Aida, protesters carried signs protesting against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

They also burned effigies of Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence. The protesters held a drumhead court-martial after the effigies were burned, and drew an "X" on a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.