Fruity Critter Snacks- perfect for Tu B'Shevat!

Ingredients:
Celery stalks
Nutella or peanut butter
Dried kiwi slices
Dried pineapple slices
Orange slices
Dried apricots
Dried papaya
Sliced cucumber
Grape tomatoes
Cashews
Grapes
Blueberries
Directions:
For the Caterpillars:
Fill celery stalks with nutella, non-dairy nutella, or peanut butter.
Top with grapes, blueberries, or grape tomatoes for the body and head. Use nutella to "glue" eyes and antennae made from thinly sliced celery.
For the Snails:
Fill celery stalks with nutella, non-dairy nutella, or peanut butter.
Top with pineapple, orange, kiwi, apricot, cucumber, and a cashew head. Use nutella to place on candy eyes.
Tip: Using a knife, slice off a thin piece on the bottom of the celery to level it out in order to keep your critters stable.