Fruity Critter Snacks- perfect for Tu B'Shevat!

Ingredients:

Celery stalks

Nutella or peanut butter

Dried kiwi slices

Dried pineapple slices

Orange slices

Dried apricots

Dried papaya

Sliced cucumber

Grape tomatoes

Cashews

Grapes

Blueberries

Directions:

For the Caterpillars:

Fill celery stalks with nutella, non-dairy nutella, or peanut butter.

Top with grapes, blueberries, or grape tomatoes for the body and head. Use nutella to "glue" eyes and antennae made from thinly sliced celery.

For the Snails:

Fill celery stalks with nutella, non-dairy nutella, or peanut butter.

Top with pineapple, orange, kiwi, apricot, cucumber, and a cashew head. Use nutella to place on candy eyes.

Tip: Using a knife, slice off a thin piece on the bottom of the celery to level it out in order to keep your critters stable.