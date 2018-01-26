Report: Netanyahu to be questioned in 'Submarine Affair'

TV report says PM will be asked to testify or be questioned in Case 3000. Police have stressed in the past he is not a suspect in the case.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to be called upon to testify and be questioned under warning in connection with Case 3000, also known as the Submarine Affair, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Friday.

The case centers around allegations that Netanyahu's personal lawyer, David Shimron, pushed for a multi-billion shekel deal to purchase new submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp, which is a client of Shimron's.

Police have stressed in the past that the prime minister is not suspected of any connection to the affair.

According to Friday's report, as the investigation progresses indictments are expected to be filed against the main suspects, including Shimron, former National Security Council deputy head Avriel Bar-Yosef and the former commander of the Israeli Navy Eliezer Marom.

While police have questioned Attorney Yitzhak Molcho, who served as Netanyahu's personal diplomatic envoy, in connection with the Submarine Affair, he is not expected to be indicted, according to Hadashot.

Responding to the report, a statement on behalf of Netanyahu said, "Time and time again, they are forcibly trying to tie the prime minister to the submarine affair, even though the Justice Ministry has already made it clear that the prime minister is not suspected of anything. We've heard many prophecies and speculations over time about what might be, but one thing is clear: There will be nothing because there was nothing."

