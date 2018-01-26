Amona residents waiting for Supreme Court judge

Residents of the town of Amona, who were evicted from their homes a year ago, are still awaiting for their new homes in the town of Amichai to be completed.

Since being evicted from their homes, most of the former residents of Amona have been housed in the youth hostel at the Ofra Midrasha in complex conditions, with large families having to live in rooms of up to 30 meters in size.

While the Civil Administration authorized the new town, making Amichai the first new officially sanctioned Jewish town in Judea and Samaria in a quarter century, several leftist organizations have filed three petitions to the Supreme Court calling to stop the construction work.

Two of the appeals were rejected by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justice Hanan Meltzer. A ruling on the third appeal, however, is being delayed. The residents of Amona filed two urgent requests for a decision, in light of the Ministry of Justice's order to stop the work on Amichai as long as a ruling on the appeal has not been made by Justice Neil Hendel.

"This situation in which we are once again being held under inhuman conditions, dealing with a humanitarian crisis, where on the one hand we depend on Justice Hendel's ruling and on the other, dealing with a draconian legal procedure according to which the work is not proceeding as long as there is no judge's ruling – this situation is crazy. And no one cares," the residents of Amona said Friday.

“Even the delays by the Civil Administration, which does not give permission to move caravans...God, how much more can these people be abused?” they added.

