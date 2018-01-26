United Hatzalah: 79 storm victims since Thursday

United Hatzalah volunteer EMS responders have treated 79 people for injuries related to the winter storm which hit Israel on Thursday and is expected to continue through Friday night.

Volunteers treated civilians who for injuries relating to slipping on mud, snow and ice on the roadways and in general, smoke inhalation and burns due to fires from heaters, and motor vehicle accidents caused by the weather conditions and wet roadways.

Civilians were also treated for hypothermia, shortness of breath due to the cold, and injuries sustained after trees and other objects fell on pedestrians and vehicles. Some volunteers provided humanitarian assistance to those who were not injured but in need of help.

Director of United Hatzalah's Emergency Dispatch and Command Center Akiva Gal said, "Thousands of United Hatzalah volunteers from across the country have been directed to maintain high alert status."

"They will be at the ready during the coming Shabbat (Sabbath), acting in accordance with halakha (Jewish law) to provide emergency assistance in as quick a time as possible to any people who need medical assistance."