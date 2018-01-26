UK Labour leader fails to mention Jews in Holocaust Day message

ADL blasts Jeremy Corbyn after he failed to mention Jews and anti-Semitism in International Holocaust Remembrance Day message.

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Thursday blasted British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, after he failed to include a reference to Jews and anti-Semitism in his statement on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Corbyn had earlier shared on his Facebook page the message he had written in the Holocaust Educational Trust memorial book.

“We should never forget the Holocaust: The millions who died, the millions displaced and cruel hurt their descendants have suffered,” he wrote.

“We should understand the way fascism arose in Germany and the circumstances that gave space for the Nazis to grow.”

“At this, and at all other times, we should reflect and make sure succeeding generations understand the power of words.”

“Their power to do immense good and inspire; and their power to promote hate and division.”

“Let us use their power to educate to inspire but above all to build values of trust and respect,” wrote the Labour leader.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt later tweeted, “To omit any reference to Jews or anti-Semitism in your Holocaust remembrance statement is offensive to us and the millions murdered. Nazi ideology was rooted in hate & anti-Semitism. We can never forget that.”

Corbyn has increasingly come under fire for his failure to properly deal with the anti-Semitism within the ranks of the Labour party.

Over the last several years, dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements. One of them is former London Mayor Ken Livingstone, who was suspended after claiming that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler supported Zionism.

Livingstone has repeatedly refused to apologize for the comments, even after being harangued as a "racist, Hitler-apologist" by an MP from his own party.

Corbyn himself been criticized in the past due to his calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for outright refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

In 2016, however, the Labour leader said that he regretted making those comments.

More recently, Corbyn said he does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, but does back targeted action against Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

He later said he was “concerned” by Israel’s refusal to grant entry to members of organizations promoting the BDS movement.

Just this week, the head of the Jewish Labour Movement in Britain accused the Labour leadership of failing to deal with “a vast backlog” of complaints about anti-Semitism in the party ranks.