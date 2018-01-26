New Israel Fund admits it assists illegal infiltrators

NIF issues grants to Israeli NGOs lobbying against government decision to return illegal infiltrators to their countries of origin.

The New Israel Fund (NIF) has admitted it is acting against the Israeli government's decision to return illegal infiltrators to their countries of origin or to transfer them to other countries on the basis of prior coordination with them.

The New Israel Fund of Canada wrote in a post on its Facebook page this week, “The Israeli government is stepping up its efforts to deport African asylum seekers who have made their way to Israel.”

The post further said, “The NIF family has issued a series of emergency grants to Israeli NGOs that are lobbying against this move, that are organizing a campaign for Israelis to speak out, and that are engaging in a legal strategy that can stop the deportations.”

The organization added, “A total of $15,000 USD has already been approved, with much more expected in the coming weeks.” The post includes a link to the organization's website where it is possible to donate money for this purpose, and notes that "with your support, the international NIF family's emergency grants can continue to support key work on the ground.”

In recent weeks, Israel has begun offering tens of thousands of African infiltrators the choice of leaving over the next three months or being arrested.

Under the plan, some 40,000 infiltrators who entered Israel illegally, mainly Eritreans and Sudanese, will have until the end of March to leave.

Each will receive a plane ticket and $3,500 (2,900 euros) to do so, and those who remain will face arrest. Bona fide refugees are not included in this plan, which is meant for illegals who sought employment in Israel.