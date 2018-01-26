How to choose the best stocks without falling in the market





Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Tao Wang, CFA portfolio manager for Alpha Architect discuss how investors should pick stocks.

Tao defines the differences between value, growth, and momentum stocks. He also emphasizes the importance of diversification and looking at the big picture.

The nine steps to build a good money relationship with your spouse: Doug shares a process he suggests to couples who need to talk about their finances. These nine steps make having financial discussions a little easier.