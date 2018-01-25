Arutz Sheva presents an exclusive culinary partnership with Kosher.com

Zucchini and tomatoes are a classic veggie combo, and in this sugar-free salad, they deliver big on flavor.

Main ingredients:

4 medium zucchini

1 cup water

8 cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup oil

1/2 cup vinegar or lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions:

1) Wash zucchini and put in large pot with 1 cup water. Cover, bring to boil, and cook 8 minutes. Drain.

2) Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and then into 1 inch pieces. Place in bowl. Cut tomatoes in halves and add.

3) Put oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, green pepper, onion and parsley in blender or food processor. Blend well.

4) Pour over vegetables in bowl.

4) Cover and refrigerate several hours or overnight.