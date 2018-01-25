Full circle: Children rescued from Arab village begin new lives

Months after escape from systematic abuse in an Arab village, family rescued from abusive Arab father begin new lives in northern Israel.

Six months ago, after length preparations and numerous rehearsals, the Yad L'Achim anti-assimilation organization managed to rescue S. and her three children from an Arab village in southern Israel to a hiding place in the center of the country.

Previously, S. experienced an agonizing saga of violent and severe abuse. It came to the point that her Arab husband did not allow her to leave the house and at the same time did not cease to humiliate and taunt her before her helpless children with all forms of abuse and at any time. When she managed to gather emotional strength, she contacted Yad L'Achim.

Seasoned professionals came into the picture and formulated a rescue plan that was carried out as the violent Arab remained oblivious. A short time later, when he entered the country illegally, he was arrested by security forces whom Yad L'Achim had brought into the picture.

At one point, a call was received at the organization's offices. On the line was a woman who identified herself as a friend of S. who lost her cellular number and asked them for it. Yad L'Achim maintained vigilance and responsibility and refused to give out the number. Later, it turned out the woman was an emissary of the Arab husband who asked her to trace S.

For more than four months, S. and her children stayed in a well-appointed hiding place that the organization prepared for them. During this period the children were treated by Yad L'Achim's professional staff of counsellors.

This week, the circle was completed when all three of the woman’s children began their studies in religious educational institutions, but not before the mother and her children moved to one of the northern cities in an apartment that Yad L'Achim rented for them.

"Thank G-d; thanks to the wonderful souls of Yad L'Achim, we're now on the way," said the excited mother this week.