

Bennett to Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' Education Minister demands PM address at upcoming cabinet meeting Defense Minister's proposal to normalize Havat Gilad.

Miriam Alster/Flash 90 Netanyahu and Bennett After the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach near the community of Havat Gilad where he lived, Defense Minister Liberman formulated a proposal to normalize the community.



However, despite the widespread demand to normalize Havat Gilad, Prime Minister Netanyahu refrained from raising the proposal for a vote in the cabinet last Sunday.



On Thursday morning, the chairman of the Jewish home, Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, issued a call to the prime minister to raise the proposal at the upcoming meeting.



"I expect Prime Minister Netanyahu to raise the normalization of Havat Gilad at this Sunday," Bennett demanded. "The excuses are over."



“Legally, it has been approved. Security-wise, it has been approved. Now we need a political decision," Bennett told Arutz Sheva.













