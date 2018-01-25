'An impressive and smart security fence'





Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman toured the security fence along the eastern border of Israel with Jordan in the area of the Ramon Airport, currently under construction, on Wednesday.



Liberman was accompanied by the head of the Planning Directorate, Major General Amir Abulafia, and the project's head in the Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. Eran Ophir.

The fence, which is over 30 kilometers (18 miles) in length, is in the final stages of construction and includes an exceptional and unique engineering barrier to protect passenger aircraft against various scenarios and anti-tank missiles.



The barrier is 30 meters (98 feet) tall and is 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) long along the runway and landing strip, and includes a 6 meter (19.6 foot) high reinforcement fence, system roads, observation towers, and other advanced means.

The project is a joint effort of dozens of contractors from the Engineering and Construction Division and the Border and Seam Planning Administration in the Ministry of Defense, as well as the Southern Command of the IDF.