Weather: Snow, maybe even in Jerusalem

The weather in the next two days is expected to be rainy and stormy. The Israel Meteorological Service reports rain showers from the north of the country to the northern Negev accompanied by some thunderstorms.



Snow is expected on the Hermon. In the south of the country there may be local rains. There is a chance of flooding in the coastal plain, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. There will be strong winds. Temperatures are to fall and will be lower than usual for the season.

Expected temperatures throughout the country: Katzrin 10 degrees C (50 F), Nahariya 15 (59 F), Tzfat 7 (44.6 F), Tiberias 16 (60.8 F), Haifa 12 (53.6 F), Taibeh 15 (59 F), Ariel 9 (48.2 F), Tel Aviv 15 (59 F), Jerusalem 9 (48.2 F), Beit Shemesh 14 (57.2 F), Dead Sea 20 (68 F), Rehovot 14 (57.2 F), Beer Sheva 15 (59 F) and Eilat 20 degrees (68 F).

Tomorrow it is to rain from the north of the country to the Negev accompanied by thunderstorms, hail and strong winds. On the Hermon and in the peaks of the northern mountains it is to snow. There is a chance of flooding in the coastal plain, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea, with colder-than-usual temperatures.



On Saturday it is to be cloudy, and local rains will continue. Temperatures will increase slightly but will remain lower than usual for the season. On Sunday, it is to be partly cloudy with the possibility of local rains. Temperatures will rise and become normal for the season.