Trump: Willing to speak under oath with special counsel

Trump willing to speak under oath with Robert Mueller who is investigating Russia's election interference.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was willing to speak under oath with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia's election interference in 2016.

"I'm looking forward to it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether he would submit to questioning by Mueller's team.

"I would do it under oath," Trump added, as quoted by The Hill.

Trump said he expects to speak with Mueller in two to three weeks, but cautioned the specifics are being worked out by his lawyers.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Mueller had raised the likelihood with Trump’s legal team that his office will seek an interview with the president.

Trump later said it was “unlikely” he will have to sit down for an interview with Mueller. It is unclear what prompted to Wednesday's comments.

Legal experts have said that the president's lawyers are likely to be pushing for certain parameters to limit the interview, such as asking that it not be conducted under oath or be limited in its scope of questioning.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated that there was "no collusion" between members of his presidential campaign and Moscow.

"I couldn't have cared less about Russians having to do with my campaign. The fact is –– you people won't say this but I'll say it –– I was a much better candidate than her," Trump said, referring to Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent.

Muller, a former FBI Director, was appointed by the Justice Department last year to oversee the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

His appoint came after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

Trump has in the past argued that Mueller has hired "Hillary Clinton supporters" and people who worked for Clinton's 2016 White House bid to work on his investigation.

Indeed, reports emerged several months ago that a controversial dossier against Trump compiled ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which suggested then-candidate Trump colluded with the Russian government, was produced at the behest of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.