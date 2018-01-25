Adam Haliva hosts Udi Dekel, managing director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, to discuss trends and challenges expected in 2018.
Tags:Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump
|
Will Jerusalem and Washington be best friends forever?
Will American anger over the Palestinian Authority lead to an even more significant tightening of the relationship?
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 25/01/18 03:15
Trump and Netanyahu
Hadas Parush/Flash 90
Adam Haliva hosts Udi Dekel, managing director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, to discuss trends and challenges expected in 2018.
Tags:Mahmoud Abbas, Donald Trump
Related Stories
top