What do you really mean when you talk about Aliyah?

The Aliyah Team challenges the very concept of what Aliyah is about.
While the end goal is to bring Jews home, Aliyah being understood as raising one's awareness, is a vital starting point of that process.
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 24/01/18 22:53
French Olim
Yoni Kempinski
