Fresh Fruit Tart-just in time for Tu B'Shevat

Kosher.com presents their Fresh Fruit Tart as part of an exclusive culinary partnership with Arutz Sheva.

INGREDIENTS

Curd

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 1/2 Tbs oil or 1/4 cup margarine

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

Crust

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons (or more) chilled whipping cream

1 large egg yolk

Pomegranate seeds, kiwi, blueberries, mango

PREPARATION

For curd:

Whisk eggs, sugar, and lemon juice in small saucepan to blend. Add margarine and lemon peel. Stir over medium heat until curd thickens to pudding consistency, about 8 minutes. Transfer to small bowl. Press plastic wrap onto surface of curd and chill at least 2 hours.



For crust:

Combine flour, sugar, and salt in processor; blend 5 seconds. Add margarine; using on/off turns, blend until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 2 tablespoons cream and yolk. Blend until moist clumps form, adding more cream by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry. Gather dough into ball; flatten into disk. Wrap and chill 1 hour. (Curd and dough can be made 2 days ahead. Keep chilled.)



Roll out dough on lightly floured surface to 13-inch round. Transfer dough to 9-inch-diameter tart pan with removable bottom. Trim overhang to 1/2 inch. Fold overhang in and press firmly, forming double-thick sides. Pierce crust all over with fork; refrigerate 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400°F. Bake crust until golden, pressing with back of fork if crust bubbles, about 20 minutes. Cool crust completely on rack.



Spread curd in crust. Stand berries in curd. Chill tart until glaze sets, at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours. Add fruit. Release tart from pan