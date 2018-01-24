The best Oven Fried Chicken-ever

Esty Wolbe is back with more simply delicious food that your
family will love. Today, she's making oven-fried breaded chicken that
will be so crispy, no one will know it wasn't deep fried! And you won't
believe how easy it is to do it yourself!
Ingredients:
6 chicken legs and thighs, skin removed if desired
1/4 cup light mayonnaise or Dijon mustard
1 package flavored breadcrumbs
Cooking spray
Directions:
1)Coat the chicken in mayonnaise or Dijon mustard and then flavored breadcrumbs, pressing to coat well.
2)Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and spray liberally with cooking spray.
3) Bake uncovered at 450°F for 45 minutes to an hour.
Tags:kosher food, Kosher.com