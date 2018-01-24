The best Oven Fried Chicken-ever

Kosher.com presents their Oven Fried Chicken as part of an exclusive culinary partnership with Arutz Sheva.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Kosher.com

Esty Wolbe is back with more simply delicious food that your
family will love. Today, she's making oven-fried breaded chicken that
will be so crispy, no one will know it wasn't deep fried! And you won't
believe how easy it is to do it yourself!

Ingredients:

6 chicken legs and thighs, skin removed if desired
1/4 cup light mayonnaise or Dijon mustard
1 package flavored breadcrumbs
Cooking spray

Directions:

1)Coat the chicken in mayonnaise or Dijon mustard and then flavored breadcrumbs, pressing to coat well.

2)Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and spray liberally with cooking spray.

3) Bake uncovered at 450°F for 45 minutes to an hour.




