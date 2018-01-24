Watch: 'Students for Justice in Palestine' support the Holocaust

'The hate that caused one of the worst national tragedies in living memory, is still active among us on North American campuses.'

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Canary Mission has created a video exposing National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the "primary student organization engaging in anti-Israel activity on North American campuses", according to Canary Mission.

R un by students and concerned citizens motivated by a desire to combat the rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses, t he Canary Mission database was created in order to document people and groups that are promoting hatred of the USA, Israel and the Jewish people, particularly on college campuses in North America.

"SJP, with chapters across North America, are notorious for harboring anti-Semites who mock the Holocaust, show support for Hitler, and wish death on Jews," says Canary Mission's website.

"Multiple SJP chapters have been complicit in their own abuses of the Holocaust. This includes disrupting Holocaust memorial days, comparing Jews to Nazis on social media and hosting radical speakers who make light of the national Jewish tragedy."