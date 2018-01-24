Watch: 'Students for Justice in Palestine' support the Holocaust

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Canary Mission has created a video exposing National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), the "primary student organization engaging in anti-Israel activity on North American campuses", according to Canary Mission.
"SJP, with chapters across North America, are notorious for harboring anti-Semites who mock the Holocaust, show support for Hitler, and wish death on Jews," says Canary Mission's website.
"Multiple SJP chapters have been complicit in their own abuses of the Holocaust. This includes disrupting Holocaust memorial days, comparing Jews to Nazis on social media and hosting radical speakers who make light of the national Jewish tragedy."