PA boycotts Hazan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has decided to boycott MK Oren Hazan (Likud) and demanded that he not be invited to an upcoming meeting between senior PA officials and Israeli MKs, Hadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Tuesday.

The meeting in question is being sponsored by a British organization called Forward Thinking and is an attempt by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s bureau to meet rightist members of the Knesset, particularly from the Likud, in order to create dialogue.

According to the Hadashot report, the British organization chose to invite the controversial Hazan to the upcoming meeting. The PA delegation, however, vetoed Hazan’s participation and demanded that he be disinvited. Forward Thinking agreed and Hazan will not take part.

Hazan has raised the ire of PA officials on several occasions. Last month, he accompanied a group of Israeli activists who blocked two buses from Gaza to Nafha Prison, demanding equal treatment for Israeli prisoners held in Gaza.

Hazan confronted the terrorists’ family members, telling them that “a terrorist's place is underground. And no, I did not mean tunnels."

Subsequently, Hamas expressed outrage at the MK and threatened him, saying that he “will pay for his wild and criminal attack.” He was later assigned a security detail following the threats.

Several months ago, Hazan published a Facebook post in which the MK wished for the death of Abbas.

"58 years ago today, the murderous terrorist organization Fatah was established," Hazan wrote. "Abu Jihad was assassinated in 1988. Abu Iyad was assassinated in 1991. Abu Sa'id, who was inducted in 1994. Abu Amar was transferred to a world that was all bad in 2004. Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) - already with one foot in the grave," wrote Hazan in that post.

The PA later demanded that Hazan be included on the international terror list in response to the post.

Hazan has also confronted Arab MKs over their anti-Israel statements and actions. Most recently, he called Joint List MKs “terrorists” after they held up signs reading “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine” during U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Knesset.

The controversial MK was unfazed by Tuesday’s report, asserting the PA is afraid of him.

“Wow, I was really hurt, please, you top terrorists, do not boycott me,” he tweeted, and then added, “LOL. Not really. When Abu Akbar, the chairman of the Palestinian people, announces a boycott against you - it means only one thing: They’re afraid.”