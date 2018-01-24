Jay Shapiro claims that the blunder of the Oslo Agreement is finally revealed when Mahmoud Abbas announces publicly the goal of the Palestinian Authority - the destruction of the State of Israel.
Loading....
|
The Palestinian Authority is showing its true face
Jay Shapiro thinks that Mahmoud Abbas finally reveals his plan: Destruction of Israel.
Contact Editor
Jay Shapiro, 24/01/18 02:12
Mahmoud Abbas
Flash 90
Jay Shapiro claims that the blunder of the Oslo Agreement is finally revealed when Mahmoud Abbas announces publicly the goal of the Palestinian Authority - the destruction of the State of Israel.
Loading....
Related Stories
top