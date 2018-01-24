The Palestinian Authority is showing its true face

Jay Shapiro thinks that Mahmoud Abbas finally reveals his plan: Destruction of Israel.

Jay Shapiro,

Mahmoud Abbas
Mahmoud Abbas
Flash 90

Jay Shapiro claims that the blunder of the Oslo Agreement is finally revealed when Mahmoud Abbas announces publicly the goal of the Palestinian Authority - the destruction of the State of Israel.



Tags:Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas


