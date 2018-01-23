Terror victims' children appeal to Netanyahu

The children of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in a shooting attack two weeks ago, wrote today (Tuesday) a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asking him to recognize Havat Gilad, the Samaria community where they live.

"I ask you to allow us to build a house in the community so that we will not have to be afraid of being let go," wrote Renana, the eldest daughter of Rabbi Shevach, in the name of her younger brothers and sisters.

She asked the prime minister "to build a bus stop so that we do not have to wait too long in the rain and the heat. I know you are a busy man but ask that you take into account our request because it is very important to us," added the bereaved daughter.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, also conveyed a clear message to Netanyahu: "This is the right time to approve Havat Gilad. [The move] has the support of a majority of ministers and no legal impediment."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) proposed retroactively recognizing Havat Gilad following the attack in which Rabbi Shevach was murdered.

"I have instructed the heads of the Defense Ministry to assist the family and the residents of Havat Gilad,” Liberman said in a statement. “I have also ordered an examination of the possibility of legalizing Havat Gilad and making it a community among the other settlements in Judea and Samaria.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered that the community be connected to the power grid and receive electricity following the attack.