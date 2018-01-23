Ceramic vests for Judea and Samaria security squads

Ceramic bulletproof vests have been distributed in the past few days to members of the emergency preparedness squads of each community in the Etzion Regional Division and other Judea and Samaria locales.

Emerrgency preparedness squads exist in most Judea and Samaria communities. They are made up of local residents who receive training enabling them to respond quickly and efficiently to terror attacks, keeping events under control until the IDF can arrive and then acting as support personnel once the soldiers take over.

The IDF noted that this step was part of a broad and significant process within Central Command to upgrade equipment of the emergency preparedness squads operating in Judea and Samaria.

"The members of the emergency preparedness units are the first to arrive at every incident in their communities. They conduct many training exercises together with fighters in the field to maintain fitness and be prepared for any scenario."

Etzion Brigade Commander Major Yair Cohen adds: "Every member of the emergency squad in the sector will be equipped with a new vest. Our goal is to maintain a high level of competence among members of the squads, professional, skilled, and efficient personnel who act quickly during a hostile terrorist incident to protect the residents of the community and neutralize the threat."

The IDF adds that "the new vests join the rifle sights that emergency unit members were recently equipped with, replacing the outdated, cumbersome protective equipment they've had to use until now. This upgrade should help the emergency squads in every community become more professional, efficient, and better prepared for their mission."