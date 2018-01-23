Man charged with throwing garbage bag and injuring soldier

Beit Shemesh resident charged with throwing object at vehicle while crowd gathered around IDF soldier caught in haredi neighborhood.

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Meir Weisfish, resident of Beit Shemesh, for the crime of throwing an object at a vehicle.

According to the indictment, about two weeks ago a soldier arrived in Beit Shemesh while in uniform.

A number of haredim began to gather around him and the soldier, who understood that he was in a hostile environment, sought to leave and returned to his car.

At one point, the soldier accidentally entered a dead-end street, where he encountered a crowd of dozens of haredim who gathered around his car and shouted abuse at him.

While the soldier made a U-turn to escape the area, Weisfish threw a garbage bag he had taken out of a garbage can in the street toward the soldier's vehicle. The garbage bag hit the vehicle and as a result the soldier became startled, lost control of his car, and hit a street lighting pole.

The soldier summoned the police and remained in his car to wait for them for several minutes. Meanwhile the crowd, including Weisfish, surrounded his vehicle, shouted at him, and banged on his vehicle.

The indictment alleges that following Weisfish's actions the soldier needed medical treatment and the vehicle was damaged. The prosecution is seeking to extend Weisfish's remand until the end of legal proceedings against him.