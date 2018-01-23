Why does the world not deal with Mike Pence's praise for Israel?

The international media chose to hide the praise of the US vice president and focus on marginal events. Why did this happen?

Gil Hoffman laments that the praise for Israel in US Vice President Mike Pence’s speech was not reported abroad, where coverage of his Knesset speech focused instead on the message of the Arab MKs who protested the address. He thinks that an opportunity has been missed.

He also expresses concern about plans to close the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and embassy in Ireland.

Hoffman also interviews Eyal Biram, a a recently discharged IDF captain, who founded a social initiative called “ISRAELis.” ISRAELis, is an apolitical nonprofit organization that aims is to improve Israel’s image in the world through young post-army women and men traveling abroad.