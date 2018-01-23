Watch: What did VP Pence write at the Western Wall?

US Vice President Mike Pence writes note in guestbook during historic visit to Jerusalem holy site.

US Vice President Mike Pence wrote a note in the guestbook at the Western Wall during his visit to the holy site Tuesday afternoon.

"It is my great honor to pray here at this sacred place. God bless the Jewish people and God bless the State of Israel always," the Vice President wrote.

Pence and his wife Karen visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem Tuesday afternoon, capping off the Vice President’s first state visit to Israel.

Donning a yarmulke for the visit, Pence was escorted to the Western Wall by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich (Rabinowitz), Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai ‘Soli’ Eliav.

“Here, right above us, on the Temple Mount, King Solomon built the [Holy] Temple,” Rabbi Rabinovich told Pence.

“We draw our strength from our deep connection to the land of the Bible and our commitment to [fulfill] the words of the Prophets.”