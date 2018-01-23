Campus anti-Semitism: Hitler should have taken you all

Canary Mission, which aims to expose anti-Semitic activity and hatred of Israel on campuses in North America, on Monday published a video documenting anti-Semitic statements by students in the United States and Canada affiliated with the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group.

The video, released ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, shows the disturbing statements from the SJP activists against the backdrop of footage from the Holocaust. The statements include the following:

“Hitler should have killed the Jews when he had the chance that dog.”

“Every time I read about Hitler, I fall in love all over again.”

“I feel like a Jew that just entered Auschwitz concentration camp #starving.”

“I honestly don’t feel that sympathetic about the Holocaust. #SorryNotSorry.”

“Hitler should have took you all.”

“We need to put Zionists in concentration camps. Now that would be a life experience for them.”

Watch the full video below (warning: could be offensive to some readers):