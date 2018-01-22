Haskel: Pence's speech was amazing - and a relief for Israelis

Canadian-born Likud MK lauds VP Pence following his Knesset address: 'This was an amazing, exciting, and important speech.'

Likud MK Sharren Haskel hailed Vice President Mike Pence’s Knesset address Monday afternoon, calling it an “amazing” and “important speech” with ramifications for the entire Middle East, laying out America’s commitment to prevent Iran from fulfilling its atomic ambitions.

"This was such an amazing, exciting, and important speech that Mike Pence just had in the Knesset,” said Haskel.

Pence, a vocal supporter of the Jewish state, spoke at the Israeli legislature on Monday afternoon – the first time a senior US official has addressed the body since President George W. Bush marked the 60th anniversary of Israel’s establishment with a Knesset speech in 2008.

During his address, Pence vowed that the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – which Trump ordered in December 2017 – would be completed before the end of 2019.

“We were so pleased because he had so many important messages, one after the other - some of them about Jerusalem and our history here. Some of them about moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

The Vice President also explicitly stated that the US would “never allow” the Tehran regime to acquire nuclear weapons, highlighting the Trump administration’s differing approach to the rogue nation as compared to the previous administration.

"I have a solemn promise to Israel, to all the Middle East and to the world -- the United States of America will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," Pence said.

Haskel argued that the promise was critical not just to Israel, but to the region as a whole.

"Our existential threat - not just for Israel, but for the entire Middle East as Iran is becoming stronger," and with greater influence across the region.

"His promise that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon is extremely important for us. Working together against this dangerous power is so important for us Israelis - it was a great relief to hear his words. I think a lot of what he said has strengthened the bonds and the friendship between Israel and the United States. We're very excited to have him here. This is another proof of how friendly this current administration is towards Israel and how much its willing to work together to build a better Middle East."