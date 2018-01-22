'Hitting UNRWA where it hurts'

Josh Hasten looks to find out how steps taken by the US against UNRWA will affect the agency.

Josh Hasten interviews David Bedein – Founder of the Israel Resource News Agency and the Director of the Center for Near East Policy Research.

Bedein explains the significance of the Trump Administration decision to withhold tens of millions of dollars in funding from UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency).

The decision was made following last week’s anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and anti-US speech delivered at a PLO gathering by PA head Mahmoud Abbas.

Bedein stresses that the US move was justified and that other donor countries must demand accountability from UNRWA, which continues to sponsor the hate-infested textbooks being used in many schools within the PA including schools in Jerusalem.