Hotovely: US-Israel alliance is based on values

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) welcomed the address delivered by US Vice President Mike Pence at the Knesset plenum Sunday, saying it reflected the deep-seated, shared values at the core of the US-Israel alliance.

"We were inspired by this incredible speech of Vice President Pence who came to show his appreciation and the deep friendship and alliance between Israel and the United States.

"I think it shows very clearly that this alliance is based on values before anything else, he was speaking about Israel as inspiration to the free world; he was speaking about the People of the Book; he was speaking about the deep roots of the Jewish People to this ancient land.

"I think it shows a lot where he's coming from and where America is coming from, and the most important thing for us as Israelis is to hear that they're going to fight the nuclear program of Iran, which is the top issue on the Israeli agenda, and the second thing of course is to hear that the American embassy will stand in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."