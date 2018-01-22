Bennett number 2 to Shaked? 'Not on the agenda'

The chairman of the Jewish Home party and Education Minister, Naftali Bennett, spoke Monday morning in an interview with the Galei Yisrael radio station, addressing a recent poll taken of the Religious Zionist sector which indicated that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has more support than he does within Religious Zionist circles.



According to the poll, Bennett was supported by 80 percent of the Religious ZIonist sector , while Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked was supported by 94 percent.



Asked whether Minister Ayelet Shaked could and should lead the Jewish Home Party, Bennett replied, "She can and is worthy of everything."

"We have been working in partnership for 11 years now, since we worked together for Netanyahu. We have mutual trust and she is capable, really with extraordinary abilities," he added.



Bennett was asked if he would be prepared to be number two to Shaked’s number one on the Jewish Home list, and he replied: "This is not on the agenda."



We reiterate that in the past, Shaked declared that she does not rule out running for prime minister.