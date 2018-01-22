Brother of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef passes away

Rabbi Eliyahu Ovadia, younger brother of late Shas spiritual leader, passes away at the age of 90.

Rabbi Eliyahu Ovadia, younger brother of the late spiritual leader of Shas Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, died on Sunday at the age of 90.

Throughout his life, he maintained a warm relationship with his older brother and would visit him at his home in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem. Even when Rabbi Ovadia Yosef was hospitalized, his brother made sure to visit him.

He was a member of the Etzel, the Zionist paramilitary organization that operated in Mandate Palestine between 1931 and 1948. The Etzel fighters’ website describes his heroic deeds during that time period.

Rabbi Ovadia’s funeral will take place on Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Kfar Warburg.