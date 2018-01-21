Condition of wounded officers improves

The condition of the two Border Police officers wounded in the IDF operation in Jenin last week to capture the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach improved Sunday.

An initial investigation of the incident last week in Jenin revealed that the Border Police's first encounter began when the terrorist who was later liquidated opened fire and wounded two fighters, one seriously with a direct hit to his upper body and the other lightly.

The soldier who was seriously wounded not only rescued himself and his friend but also returned fire at the source of the shooting and reported to the rest of the force on the communications network about the encounter.

The terrorist squad leader Ahmed Jarar apparently managed to escape and the hunt continued.

Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last Tuesday near Havat Gilad in Samaria. The terrorists fired at Rabbi Shevach's vehicle at close range and then fled the scene.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa reported that the condition of the officers had improved to light and that they would likely be released tomorrow.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich visited the officers in the hospital.

"The SWAT team has once again demonstrated its operational and intelligence capabilities on an unprecedented scale, and daily it records significant operational achievements in the war against terror and serious crime. The activity to thwart the terror cell that murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach was part of extensive activity to decipher the heinous murder and to thwart other intended murders by the cell and its collaborators," Alsheich said.

Alsheich once again thanked the fighters for their courage, "In the name of the citizens of Israel, I salute you and promise that we will continue to develop the Anti-Terror Unit as a national counter-terrorism unit." At the end of his remarks, the Commissioner wished the two a quick recovery and rapid return to the ranks of the Special Operations Unit.

The commander of the SWAT unit described the activity he commanded in the field and said, "Even if I had performed a training exercise on this scenario for all the teams, nobody would have performed as well as these fighters."